Brewer carries ETSU over Morehead St. 82-75

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Ledarrius Brewer had a season-high 20 points as ETSU defeated Morehead State 82-75 on Saturday.

Jordan King had 18 points for ETSU (7-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. David Sloan added 12 points and eight assists. Charlie Weber had 11 points.

Morehead State totaled 41 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Johni Broome scored a season-high 24 points plus 13 rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (6-4), whose four-game winning streak ended. Tray Hollowell added 14 points. Jake Wolfe had 13 points.

