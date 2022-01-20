Brewer, Hawkins lead FIU past Marshall 70-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)Tevin Brewer had 19 points as Florida International got past Marshall 70-64 on Thursday night.

Javaunte Hawkins added 17 points, Clevon Brown had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Seth Pinkney had three blocks for FIU (11-7, 1-4 Conference USA).

Taevion Kinsey had 25 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-11, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Andrew Taylor added 13 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51