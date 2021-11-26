Broome leads Morehead St. past Arkansas St. 75-51

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Johni Broome had 20 points as Morehead State rolled past Arkansas State 75-51 on Friday night.

Broome made 10 of 11 shots. He added nine rebounds and six blocks.

Skyelar Potter had 16 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State (3-3). Tray Hollowell added 11 points. Ta’lon Cooper had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Desi Sills had 15 points for the Red Wolves (3-2). Marquis Eaton added 10 points. Norchad Omier had eight rebounds.

