Broome lifts Morehead St. over Austin Peay 66-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Johni Broome registered 19 points and eight rebounds as Morehead State topped Austin Peay 66-55 on Saturday.

Ta’lon Cooper had seven rebounds for Morehead State (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 15 points for the Governors (4-9, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51