Brown carries The Citadel past Carver College 102-49

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Hayden Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry The Citadel to a 102-49 win over Carver College on Thursday night.

Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 16 points for The Citadel (3-1). Tyler Moffe added 12 points and six assists. Brock Wakefield had 10 points.

The Citadel has twice scored at least 100 points this season, winning both games.

Dyllon Scott had 12 points for the Cougars. Cameron Knight added 12 points.

