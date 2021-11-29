Brown’s 20-20 effort helps Missouri topple Paul Quinn 91-59

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)Kobe Brown had 20 points and a career-high 23 rebounds to lead Missouri to a 91-59 victory over Paul Quinn on Monday night.

Dajuan Gordon scored 17 points and Amari Davis 14 for the Tigers (4-3). Javon Pickett added 12 points, 10 in the first half. Brown also had a team-high six assists.

Paul Quinn kept it close for the first 12 minutes and trailed just 18-14 with 8:41 remaining in the first half. Pickett then hit a 3-pointer for Missouri and the Tigers went on a 14-0 run over the next four minutes.

Missouri led 42-19 at halftime but outscored Paul Quinn by only nine points in the second half.

After making 4 of 19 3-pointers in the first half, Missouri made four of its first six in the second half and finished 8 for 29. Gordon made 4 of 9 3-pointers for the game.

Brandon Johnson led Paul Quinn with 17 points and Spencer McElway added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Quinn is a member of the NAIA.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51