Brumant, Settle, Hawkins lead Howard over Morgan St. 91-82

BALTIMORE (AP)Randall Brumant scored a season-high 22 points, Steve Settle III added 21 and Elijah Hawkins had 20 points as Howard defeated Morgan State 91-82 on Saturday.

Brumant hit 10 of 12 shots. Settle III also had eight rebounds and Hawkins posted six steals for Howard (7-8, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Conference).

De’Torrion Ware had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (6-9, 1-2). Keith McGee added 18 points. Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

