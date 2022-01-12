Bryant Jr. lifts Norfolk St. over Delaware St. 80-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. had a season-high 29 points as Norfolk State beat Delaware State 80-51 on Wednesday night.

Bryant Jr. shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Kris Bankston had 18 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (10-4, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jalen Hawkins added 15 points.

Myles Carter had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-12, 0-2), whose losing streak reached 10 games. John Stansbury added 11 points and seven rebounds. Martez Robinson had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51