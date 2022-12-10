WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr.’s 24 points helped Norfolk State defeat William & Mary 67-53 on Saturday night.

Bryant had six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (6-4). Christian Ings scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. George Beale was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Anders Nelson led the Tribe (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. William & Mary also got 10 points from Jack Karasinski. In addition, Chris Mullins finished with nine points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.