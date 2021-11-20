Buchanan scores 21 to carry Manhattan past Liberty 76-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP)Elijah Buchanan had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor as Manhattan defeated Liberty 76-60 on Saturday night.

Jose Perez had 14 points and seven assists for the Jaspers (4-1). Warren Williams added 13 points and Josh Roberts had seven rebounds.

Keegan McDowell had 11 points for the Flames (1-3). Blake Preston added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

