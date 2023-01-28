HOUSTON (AP) — KJ Buffen and Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 points apiece and UAB defeated Rice 70-52 on Saturday.

Buffen added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Blazers (15-7, 6-5 Conference USA). Brewer shot 8 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Eric Gaines recorded 13 points and shot 2 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

Quincy Olivari led the way for the Owls (15-6, 6-4) with 18 points and two steals. Cameron Sheffield added 12 points for Rice. In addition, Max Fiedler had eight points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

