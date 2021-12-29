Burford, McIntosh carry Elon past Northeastern 79-62

NCAA Basketball
ELON, N.C. (AP)Darius Burford had a season-high 23 points as Elon topped Northeastern 79-62 on Wednesday night. Hunter McIntosh added 20 points for the Phoenix.

The game marked the first Colonial Athletic Association matchup of the season for both teams.

Michael Graham had 10 points and four blocks for Elon (4-10, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Jerald Gillens-Butler added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jahmyl Telfort had 16 points for the Huskies (6-6, 0-1). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 15 points. Chris Doherty added eight points and eight rebounds.

