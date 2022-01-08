Burkhardt lifts SE Louisiana over Nicholls State 77-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KATY, Texas (AP)Ryan Burkhardt tied his career high with 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana edged past Nicholls State 77-72 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

Burkhardt shot 6 for 8 from deep. Keon Clergeot added 19 points for Southeastern Louisiana (7-9). Gus Okafor had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jalyn Hinton had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Latrell Jones scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Colonels (10-7). Devante Carter added 18 points and eight assists. Ryghe Lyons had 13 points and four blocks.

Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51