Burns scores 17 to lift Colgate past Boston U 89-45

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Madison Greene had 20 points and a career-high six steals, Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each added 18 points and No. 15 Ohio State beat Iowa 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday to snap the Hawkeyes' 42-game home winning streak.

Iowa had not lost in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since a 92-74 defeat against Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. It was the second-longest active streak at home behind Baylor's 61.