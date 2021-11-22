Burton scores 22 to carry Richmond past Hofstra 81-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Tyler Burton had 22 points as Richmond beat Hofstra 81-68 on Monday night.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points and five assists for Richmond (3-2). Jacob Gilyard added 17 points and six assists. Grant Golden had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Zach Cooks had 18 points for the Pride (1-4). Darlinstone Dubar added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Kvonn Cramer had 15 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

