Burton scores 29 to carry Richmond past Old Dominion 67-61

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - The artwork of Shaun Roberts, an associate professor of art at Stephen F. Austin State University, was given first place for his piece "Messenger" and was selected as People's Choice Award in the World Wide Kitsch Competition 2021.

Roberts won a travel certificate for an interview at Cave of Apelles and the Kitsch bronze locket. The Cave of Apelles is a talk show surrounding long-form conversations on classical culture, myths and philosophy, according to information at Caveofapelles.com.