Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor led a balanced attack with 16 points apiece, Eric Hunter Jr. recorded his first collegiate double-double and Butler had no problem dispatching of winless California 82-58 in a men’s basketball nonconference game in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday afternoon.

Hunter, a fifth-year transfer from Purdue, finished with 13 points and a career-best 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3), who won their fourth straight on the eve of Big East Conference play and a rough opener against fifth-ranked Connecticut next Saturday.

Devin Askew returned from an illness to score 17 points, tying Grant Newell for game-high honors, for the Golden Bears (0-11), who remained winless on the season.

Butler wasted little time running away from the hosts, limiting them to four points in the first 4 1/2 minutes while building a 10-point lead.

The margin was 15 at 41-26 by halftime, and the visitors went on to lead by as many as 30 in the second period before coasting home for their first true road victory of the season.

Lukosius and Taylor each shot 6-for-11 for Butler, which outgunned the Golden Bears 55.2 percent to 35.5 percent. Lukosius and Hunter buried two 3-pointers apiece, helping the Bulldogs to a 21-9 advantage from beyond the arc.

For Lukosius, a sophomore from Lithuania, the 16 points were two off his season-high, set against The Citadel.

Hunter’s game-high 11 rebounds added to the visitors’ 36-31 advantage on the boards. He also found time for five assists, tying Lukosius for game-high honors.

Chuck Harris added 14 points and Manny Bates 12 to give all five starters double-digit scoring for Butler, which was playing Cal for the first time. The Golden Bears get a rematch next season in Indiana.

Askew’s 17 points came on 7-for-20 shooting, while Newell was 7-for-13. They combined for two of Cal’s just three made 3-pointers in 21 attempts.

Lars Thiemann snatched a team-high 10 rebounds but had just four points for the hosts. He also had two assists, and Joel Brown three, as the Golden Bears totaled just six in the loss.

