Butler leads 5 in double figures, UC Irvine routs La Verne

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)JC Butler had 18 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters easily defeated La Verne 100-41 on Tuesday night.

Justin Hohn added 12 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp chipped in 11, Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 10 and Bent Leuchten had 10.

Isaiah Knox had 8 points for the Leopards. John Malone II also had 8 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

