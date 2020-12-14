Cal St.-Fullerton routs NAIA-member San Diego Christian

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Wayne Arnold posted 19 points as Cal State Fullerton routed NAIA-member San Diego Christian 94-70 on Sunday.

Arnold hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jalen Harris had 13 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-0). Tory San Antonio added 13 points. Vincent Lee had 12 points.

Teyden Gause had 23 points for the Hawks. Nathan Clark added 12 points. Riley Blea had 11 points.

