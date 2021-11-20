Calcaterra leads San Diego over UC Riverside 74-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP)Joey Calcaterra had 21 points as San Diego defeated UC Riverside 74-62 on Wednesday night.

Marcellus Earlington had 16 points for San Diego (3-1). Jase Townsend added six rebounds. Terrell Brown had 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Zyon Pullin had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (2-2). Callum McRae added 16 points and four assists. Flynn Cameron had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51