Caldwell lifts NC Central past Warren Wilson 110-32

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Alex Caldwell had 15 points to lead six North Carolina Central players in double figures as the Eagles easily defeated Warren Wilson 110-32 on Tuesday night.

Randy Miller Jr. and Dontavius King added 14 points apiece for the Eagles. Kris Monroe and Cameron Butler chipped in 11 points each.

Caldwell made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Monroe also had eight rebounds.

Demarco Jackson had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls. Adonis King added 10 points.

