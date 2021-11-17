Caldwell scores 14 to carry Army over Merrimack 74-51

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Several warrants revealed new details of an alleged theft by Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Harris and two of his deputies.

Back in January, Harris and two of his deputies, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sergeant Derrick Holman were executing a writ of possession on a rental property at Cascades Court in Tyler. This is a court order directing a constable's office to seize or take control of a property and turn it back to the landlord's possession.