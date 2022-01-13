Caldwell scores 16 to lead Army over Boston University 73-63

NCAA Basketball
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Josh Caldwell registered 16 points as Army beat Boston University 73-63 on Thursday night.

Jalen Rucker had 12 points for Army (10-7, 4-1 Patriot League). Aaron Duhart and Nolan Naess each added 11 points.

Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers (11-7, 2-3). Walter Whyte added 14 points and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds.

