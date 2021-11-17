California Baptist beats Jackson St. 77-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Taran Armstrong and Reed Nottage scored 15 points apiece as California Baptist got past Jackson State 77-64 on Tuesday night. Tre Armstrong added 14 points, Chance Hunter scored 12 and Daniel Akin had 11 for the Lancers.

Isaiah Williams scored a career-high 21 points for the Tigers (0-3). Chance Moore added 16 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points.

Ken Evans Jr., the Tigers’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51