Campbell ends NC A&T’s 29-game conference home win streak

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points and his 3-pointer from the left baseline as time expiredgave Campbell a 73-72 win over North Carolina A&T to end the Aggies’ 29-game conference home win streak on Saturday.

In what would eventually be a season in which the the Aggies finished 3-29, they started their win streak on March 2 in a 69-63 contest against North Carolina Central.

Before Saturday, NC A&T hadn’t lost at home since Feb. 20, 2017 in a 106-95 triple-overtime thriller against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Messiah Thompson scored a season-high 20 points for the Camels (10-7, 3-3 Big South Conference) on 5-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

In snapping a four-game winning streak, Campbell buried a season-high 15 3s in 31 attempts and scored a season-high 43 before halftime.

Collin Smith had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (9-11, 4-2) and Demetric Horton had 20 points and seven rebounds.

