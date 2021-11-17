Cardaci scores 19 to lead Coppin State to first win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Kyle Cardaci had 19 points off the bench to lift Coppin State to a 71-49 win over Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday night.

Tyree Corbett had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Coppin State (1-5). Reggie James added 10 points. Jesse Zarzuela had six assists.

Cam Spencer had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (1-4). Milos Ilic added 11 points. Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

