Cardaci scores 19 to lead Coppin State to first win

BALTIMORE (AP)Kyle Cardaci had 19 points off the bench to lift Coppin State to a 71-49 win over Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday night.

Tyree Corbett had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Coppin State (1-5). Reggie James added 10 points. Jesse Zarzuela had six assists.

Cam Spencer had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (1-4). Milos Ilic added 11 points. Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.

