Cardet lifts Samford over Alabama State 74-64

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Wesley Cardet Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Samford beat Alabama State 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Jaden Campbell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Samford (7-2). Jermaine Marshall added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Kenny Strawbridge had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-8). Juan Reyna added 12 points. E.J. Clark had 10 points.

