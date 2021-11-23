Carry lifts Kent State over George Washington 77-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)Sincere Carry had 20 points as Kent State topped George Washington 77-69 on Tuesday.

Carry made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Giovanni Santiago had 12 points for Kent State (3-1). Malique Jacobs also scored 12 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Tervell Beck had 10 points.

James Bishop had 19 points for the Colonials (2-5). Joe Bamisile added 15 points and Brayon Freeman had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51