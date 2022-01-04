Carter Jr. leads Navy past Boston U. 83-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)John Carter Jr. scored a season-high 23 points as Navy defeated Boston University 83-71 on Tuesday night. Tyler Nelson added 20 points for the Midshipmen.

Carter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Midshipmen the lead and spark an 11-0 run late in the first half.

Daniel Deaver had 18 points and nine rebounds for Navy (9-4, 2-0 Patriot League). Austin Inge added 12 points and five steals.

Sukhmail Mathon had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (10-5, 1-1). Javante McCoy added 12 points. Walter Whyte had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51