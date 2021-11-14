Carter scores 17 to lead Northern Iowa over Dubuque 95-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Northern Iowa to a 95-58 win over Dubuque on Sunday.

Carter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Tywhon Pickford had 13 points for Northern Iowa (1-2). Antwan Kimmons added 13 points. Drew Daniel had 10 points.

Keegan Zimmerman had 10 points for the Spartans.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51