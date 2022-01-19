Carter scores 19 to lead Hartford over New Hampshire 69-57

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Traci Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds as Hartford topped New Hampshire 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Austin Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for Hartford (3-10, 1-0 America East Conference). David Shriver added 12 points.

Marco Foster had 14 points for the Wildcats (6-6, 1-2). Qon Murphy added 12 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 10 points and nine rebounds.

