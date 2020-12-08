Carter scores 29 to lead Norfolk State past Hampton 76-64

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Devante Carter had a career-high 29 points as Norfolk State topped Hampton 76-64 on Monday night.
Carter hit 11 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds and eight assists.
Daryl Anderson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (3-1).
Edward Oliver-Hampton scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Pirates (1-1). Chris Shelton added 16 points, Davion Warren had 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 10 assists plus three points and six rebounds.
—
For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25
—
This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com