Castro carries Texas-Arlington over UC Santa Barbara 70-62

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Pedro Castro scored 16 points and Texas-Arlington topped UC Santa Barbara 70-62 on Monday night.

David Azore had 11 points for Texas-Arlington (2-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jack Hoiberg added 11 points. Patrick Mwamba had 10 points.

Amadou Sow had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (3-2). Robinson Idehen added 11 points. Calvin Wishart had 10 points. Josh Pierre-Louis had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 7 points.

