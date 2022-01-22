Cayo, Golden power Richmond to 64-56 victory over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Nathan Cayo and Grant Golden tossed in 18 points apiece and Richmond beat La Salle 64-56 on Saturday.

Cayo hit 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Spiders (12-7, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points, while Andre Gustavson notched five steals.

Clifton Moore had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Explorers (6-10, 1-5). Jack Clark added 13 points and eight rebounds. Christian Ray had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

