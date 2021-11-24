Ceaser scores 12 to carry Texas St. past LeTourneau 92-47

NCAA Basketball
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Nighael Ceaser had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to carry Texas State to a 92-47 win over LeTourneau on Wednesday night.

Isiah Small had 11 points for Texas State (4-2). Mason Harrell added 11 points. Nate Martin had 10 points.

Caleb Asberry, who led the Bobcats in scoring heading into the matchup with 17.0 points per game, scored 8 points. He shot 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Deonte Jackson had 17 points for the YellowJackets of Division III.

