Cele scores 18 to carry Marist over Binghamton 64-51

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Samkelo Cele posted 18 points as Marist topped Binghamton 64-51 on Wednesday night.

Jao Ituka had 15 points for Marist (4-4). Victor Enoh added nine rebounds.

Christian Hinckson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats (2-6). Ogheneyole Akuwovo added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

KFXK Fox 51