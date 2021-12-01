Central Connecticut tops Holy Cross 73-67

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Nigel Scantlebury had a career-high 25 points as Central Connecticut beat Holy Cross 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Scantlebury hit 8 of 10 shots.

Ian Krishnan had 16 points for Central Connecticut (2-6). Andre Snoddy added 11 points.

Judson Martindale had 22 points for the Crusaders (2-6). Gerrale Gates added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kyrell Luc had 11 points and R.J. Johnson 10.

