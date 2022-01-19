Cerruti scores 20 to carry Albany over UMBC 66-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Matt Cerruti had a season-high 20 points as Albany topped Maryland-Baltimore County 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Jamel Horton had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Albany (7-10, 3-2 America East Conference).

Keondre Kennedy had 14 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (6-10, 1-4). Nathan Johnson added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51