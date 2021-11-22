Chandler carries South Alabama past William Carey 96-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Jay Jay Chandler had a career-high 22 points as South Alabama romped past William Carey 96-53 on Monday night.

Charles Manning Jr. had 18 points for the Jaguars (3-2). Diante Smith added 15 points, while Marshall Kearing scored 11 with 10 rebounds.

Arturro Bingham had 16 points for the Crusaders.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

