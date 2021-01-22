Chatman leads North Alabama past Jacksonville 82-81 in OT

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Isaac Chatman scored 19 points as North Alabama narrowly defeated Jacksonville 82-81 in overtime on Friday night. Mervin James and Jamari Blackmon added 16 points each for the Lions.

Chatman shot 11 for 12 from the line. James also had 14 rebounds.

Payton Youngblood had 13 points for North Alabama (8-3, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Tyreese Davis scored a career-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds for the Dolphins (9-6, 3-2). Mo Arnold added 15 points and seven rebounds. Kevion Nolan had 15 points.

Dontarius James, who led the Dolphins in scoring coming into the contest with 19 points per game, was held to only four points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 6).

