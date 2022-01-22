Clemson continues mastery of Pitt in 75-48 win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points on 5-for-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line, PJ Hall scored 16 and Clemson cruised to a 75-48 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Chase Hunter added 13 points and David Hunger 10 for Clemson (11-8, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Tigers never trailed in the process of ending a three-game losing streak.

Clemson built a 12-5 lead within the first five minutes before Pitt closed within one on a 9-2 run in a two-and-a-half minute span. Clemson put together an 11-3 run later and built its first double-digit lead of the game at 29-19 with 5:21 before halftime.

The Tigers went to the break up 38-27, shooting 48% (12 for 25), and were never threatened after halftime. Clemson finished with nine players scoring points.

John Hughley scored 15 points for Pitt (7-12, 2-6) and Jamarius Burton and Femi Odukale each scored 10.

The Tigers have won nine straight against Pitt and own a 9-3 all-time series lead.

Both teams will be back in action again on Tuesday night, with Pitt hosting Syracuse and Clemson traveling to Duke.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51