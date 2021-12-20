Clouden scores 50 for Michigan State in double OT loss

Nia Clouden scored 50 points in Michigan State’s 85-84 double-overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Monday.

Clouden broke the women’s school record of 42 held by Tori Jankoska in 2017. She equaled the men’s mark set by Terry Furlow in 1976.

”To be in the same category as the great players who have gone on to great things is awesome and a great honor,” said Clouden, who was 17 for 28 from the field and made 15 of her 17 free throw attempts in the game.

The senior guard became the first Division I women’s basketball player to score 50 since Limar’i Thomas had 51 for Cincinnati in February. Clouden shattered her previous career best of 34.

The game was in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

She had 12 points in the first quarter and only 14 at the half. Clouden got going in the third period, scoring 10 points in the final four minutes as Michigan State led 52-51. She added 11 in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 1:49 left that tied the game at 66. She had a chance to give the Spartans the lead, but missed a jumper with 24 seconds left.

Clouden had seven points in the first OT and gave the Spartans a 75-73 lead with 22 seconds left. Kierstan Bell hit a 3-pointer to put Florida Gulf Coast on top and then a free throw sent the game to another overtime.

Clouden had all eight of the Spartans’ points in the second overtime. She had a chance to win it, but her jumper at the buzzer missed.

”It’s a huge accomplishment to me. I haven’t had that many points ever,” Clouden said. ”It wouldn’t have happened without my teammates and coaches. Definitely they played a big part in it.”

Her 50 points equaled Naz Hillmon of Michigan for third all time in the Big Ten. It was also the 16th 50-point game since 2009-10 and first this season according to Herhoopstats.com

Michigan State (7-5) will play again Tuesday against West Virginia.

