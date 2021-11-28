Cohen, Thompson lead St. Francis (Pa.) past Lehigh 79-68

NCAA Basketball
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Josh Cohen had 18 points and 10 rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) got past Lehigh 79-68 on Sunday night.

Myles Thompson added 17 points, Ronell Giles Jr. scored 16 and Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 16 for the Red Flash.

Jeameril Wilson tied a career high with 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-6). Evan Taylor added 11 points. Nic Lynch had 11 points.

