Cohill scores 25 as Youngstown St. beats Wright St. 90-87

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Dwayne Cohill had 25 points, Michael Akuchie scored 19 and Youngstown State beat Wright State 90-87 on Saturday night to snap the Raiders’ seven-game win streak.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 15 points for Youngstown State (10-8, 4-4).

Tanner Holden had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (9-8, 6-2) and Grant Basile scored 26 points with 10 boards. Tim Finke added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51