Coleman scores 23 to carry NJIT past Maine 69-66

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Miles Coleman had 23 points and 10 rebounds as NJIT defeated Maine 69-66 on Sunday.

It was the first America East Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Matt Faw had 11 points and eight rebounds for NJIT (6-5, 1-0). James Lee added 10 points and six rebounds.

NJIT had a five-point lead with 16 seconds remaining and held on.

NJIT totaled 40 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Sam Ihekwoaba had 18 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears (3-9, 0-1). Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish added 13 points and eight rebounds. Byron Ireland had 11 points.

