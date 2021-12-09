Coleman scores 23 to lift Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific 88-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP)Noel Coleman had a career-high 23 points as Hawaii rolled past Hawaii Pacific 88-52 on Wednesday night.

Coleman hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Kamaka Hepa had 16 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii (4-3). Junior Madut added 16 points. Jerome Desrosiers had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Rodney Hounshell had 14 points for the Sharks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51