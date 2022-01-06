Coleman scores 30 to lead NJIT past UMass Lowell 77-72

LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Miles Coleman had a career-high 30 points as NJIT narrowly beat UMass Lowell 77-72 on Thursday night.

Dylan O’Hearn had 19 points for NJIT (7-5, 2-0 America East Conference). Antwuan Butler added 13 points.

NJIT totaled 42 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Ayinde Hikim had 15 points for the River Hawks (8-6, 0-2). Kalil Thomas added 14 points and Max Brooks had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

KFXK Fox 51