Colina scores 23 to carry Hawaii over Illinois-Chicago 88-80

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PARADISE, Nev. (AP)Mate Colina scored 23 points as Hawaii beat Illinois-Chicago 88-80 in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday.

Colina hit 9 of 12 shots.

Kamaka Hepa had 19 points for Hawaii (3-1). Jerome Desrosiers added 16 points and Junior Madut had 10 points.

Damaria Franklin had 22 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Flames (2-3). Kevin Johnson added 20 points and seven assists. Jalen Warren had 14 points.

