STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jalen Cole had 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 73-69 victory against Pacific on Tuesday.

Cone shot 6 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (4-7). Xavier Fuller scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Nik Mains recorded nine points and shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Nicquel Blake led the Tigers (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Keylan Boone added 11 points and eight rebounds for Pacific. Tyler Beard also had nine points.

Northern Arizona went into the half leading Pacific 32-31. Fuller scored 10 points in the half. Jalen Cone’s 16-point second half helped Northern Arizona finish off the four-point victory.

